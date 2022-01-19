 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State schools chief may be removed from gubernatorial line of succession
2022 Indiana General Assembly

State schools chief may be removed from gubernatorial line of succession

Indiana Statehouse

Inside the governor's office at the Indiana Statehouse.

 Doug Ross, File, The TImes

The state superintendent of public instruction may be removed from Indiana's gubernatorial line of succession.

The state schools chief currently is last in line to become acting governor if death or disability should simultaneously render the governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, state auditor, and secretary of state unable to serve.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his 2022 State of the State address to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly

State Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, believes it doesn't make sense for the state superintendent to potentially accede to the governor's office because the post, since 2020, no longer is elected by the people of Indiana and is instead appointed by the governor as the secretary of education.

The House Judiciary Committee agreed. It voted unanimously Wednesday to advance Prescott's proposed constitutional amendment, House Joint Resolution 3, removing the state superintendent from the gubernatorial line of succession.

The proposed amendment must be approved by both chambers of the General Assembly, approved again by either the 2023 or 2024 General Assembly and ratified by Indiana voters for the change to take effect.

There likely would be few consequences, however, if the state superintendent remains eligible to serve as temporary governor because the Constitution directs the General Assembly to assemble within 48 hours following vacancies in the offices of both governor and lieutenant governor to elect a new, permanent governor.

