State seeks dismissal of new lawsuit aiming to limit public access to Lake Michigan beaches

The state of Indiana is urging a federal court to dismiss the latest lawsuit seeking to limit public access to Lake Michigan beaches.
In December, three lakefront property owners in the town of Porter asked the federal district court in Hammond to undo the Indiana Supreme Court's landmark 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling that held Indiana owns, and always has, the shoreline of Lake Michigan up to the ordinary high-water mark.
That mark is defined as the line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, such as a clear and natural line on the bank, shelving or changes in the soil's character.
Within that area, individuals are entitled to use the beach for navigation, commerce, fishing, walking and other recreational purposes, according to the state's high court.
The Porter plaintiffs claim that decision — which the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review — unlawfully took away their private beaches on Lake Michigan, without compensation, and they want the federal district court to bar Indiana from enforcing the ruling so they once again can control who uses the beach near their homes.
Their claim is based on property deeds showing ownership extending beyond the lake's ordinary high-water mark and historical records of lakefront land sales that contained property now recognized as state-owned, including land purchased for Indiana Dunes National Park.
In his 18-page response to the lawsuit, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. said the plaintiffs' request to undo the Gunderson ruling "is inappropriate and should be dismissed."
Specifically, Hill said the Porter residents, just like the Long Beach homeowners who filed Gunderson, never owned the shoreline below the ordinary high-water mark, no matter what their deeds suggest, and they therefore are not entitled to any compensation for "losing" property Indiana has held title to since statehood in 1816.
Hill also argues dismissal is warranted because a federal court cannot grant the relief requested, including requiring the enforcement of Indiana's trespass laws against people engaging in recreational activities on the disputed shore.
"Basic principles of federalism and the state's sovereign immunity from suit prevent this court from ordering the state defendants to prosecute people who violate state law or otherwise micromanage the state's enforcement of its statutes," Hill said.
The Porter plaintiffs now have until March 4 to submit a reply to the state's response before U.S. District Chief Judge Theresa Springmann rules on the state's motion to dismiss.
Separately, the Indiana Senate is poised to vote next week on legislation that would incorporate into state law the Indiana Supreme Court's definition of the ordinary high-water mark.
Senate Bill 325 also explicitly states that "an owner of land that borders Lake Michigan does not have the exclusive right to use the water or land below the ordinary high-water mark."