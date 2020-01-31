State seeks dismissal of new lawsuit aiming to limit public access to Lake Michigan beaches

The state of Indiana is urging a federal court to dismiss the latest lawsuit seeking to limit public access to Lake Michigan beaches.

In December, three lakefront property owners in the town of Porter asked the federal district court in Hammond to undo the Indiana Supreme Court's landmark 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling that held Indiana owns, and always has, the shoreline of Lake Michigan up to the ordinary high-water mark.

That mark is defined as the line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, such as a clear and natural line on the bank, shelving or changes in the soil's character.

Within that area, individuals are entitled to use the beach for navigation, commerce, fishing, walking and other recreational purposes, according to the state's high court.

The Porter plaintiffs claim that decision — which the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review — unlawfully took away their private beaches on Lake Michigan, without compensation, and they want the federal district court to bar Indiana from enforcing the ruling so they once again can control who uses the beach near their homes.