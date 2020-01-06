State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, is ending his campaign for Indiana governor after failing to raise the money he believes is needed to prevail in a three-way Democratic primary.
In an exclusive interview with The Times, the first-term senator thanked all the people in Northwest Indiana, and throughout the state, who rallied to his campaign's goal of advancing the "greater good of all Hoosiers."
"I will continue to fight for the issues that I campaigned on," Melton said. "Even before I considered running for this office, my record reflects that I was always an advocate for working families, an advocate for quality education, and just everyday Hoosiers."
"I'm going to continue to do that moving forward."
He launched his gubernatorial bid at the Gary Public Library in October following a four-month "listening tour" across Indiana where he unexpectedly was joined at some stops by Jennifer McCormick, the Republican state superintendent of public instruction.
Melton said despite fundraising seemingly nonstop since making his campaign official, and winning the endorsement of Indiana chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, he simply wasn't able "to raise the dollars that I was comfortable with to be competitive moving forward."
"I know what it takes to put forth a solid team and a campaign, and based on the projections that I've seen, and just the time that I know it personally takes to invest in making sure that happens, it was becoming difficult," Melton said.
He declined to specify exactly how much money he's raised, saying that will come out Jan. 15 when Indiana candidates are required to report on their fundraising for the past year.
It's also not known how much has been raised by the two other Democratic candidates — former State Health Commissioner Dr. Woody Myers and Indianapolis tech executive Josh Owens — though both have been running for governor longer than Melton.
Last month, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said between his campaign account and the funds raised by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Republican Party, he expects to have more than $8.25 million on hand for his reelection bid.
Melton insisted it only is due to financial concerns that he's dropping out of the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
"There's no personal reasons that are driving this other than not being able to identify the resources to move forward," he said.
Instead of governor, Melton now plans to run for reelection to his seat representing all or portions of Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Merrillville and Crown Point in the Indiana Senate.
"For my constituents of Northwest Indiana, we haven't missed a beat over the past six months, and you will continue to have my undivided time, sacrifice and appreciation," Melton said.
"I will continue to be your servant for as long as you will bestow me that honor."
It remains to be seen how Melton's plan to run for reelection to the Senate will impact all the political dominoes that fell in the wake of his decision to run for governor.
For example, state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, announced in October she would give up her House seat to run for Melton's Senate seat, prompting at least two other candidates to announce bids to succeed Hatcher in the House.
Hatcher did not immediately respond Monday night to a request for comment about her electoral plans.
Melton also is not yet endorsing either Myers or Owens in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, and he said he doesn't know of any other Democrats planning to jump into the race.
"I'm more than happy to help both candidates when it comes down to education policy and other policy issues that we believe that we've heard and learned from Hoosiers across the state — to make sure they keep those issues at the forefront," Melton said.
Following Melton's announcement, Owens said he has a great deal of respect for Melton and enjoyed getting to know him at Democratic Party events throughout Indiana.
"I know he will continue to be a tireless advocate for public school teachers and all Hoosiers in this legislative session," Owens said.
Myers said Melton is a talented public servant who has served with distinction in the Senate.
"Even though he is no longer running for governor, I know he has a long and bright future focused on making Indiana better for Hoosiers," Myers said.
Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer, who also is Holcomb's campaign manager, said it's not surprising Melton's campaign struggled to gain traction.
"When these potential candidates travel the state they will hear the same thing from Hoosiers in communities large and small: They like the direction of the state and look forward to four more years of leadership from Governor Holcomb," Hupfer said.