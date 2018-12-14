INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier lawmaker is insisting that he's only interested in moving one of Gary's casino licenses out of the Steel City, despite previously suggesting Indiana potentially could reap a financial windfall if both of Gary's casinos were relocated elsewhere.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, explained Thursday that he didn't mean to imply that Gary would end up casino-free when he said this week at a legislative conference that "moving the licenses" from Gary would help Indiana maximize its gaming revenue.
"One would remain in Gary," Ford said. "It would just be somewhat closer to the highway, but off the water. I guess I didn't make that clear."
"My intent was not to move them both out of Gary."
Ford added that Gary perhaps may be among the best places for Indiana to have a casino given the city's proximity to a huge volume of motorists traveling through the Region.
"I would think that 80-94 corridor has more cars drive past there, and more people, than other locations in Indiana where we might move it to," he said. "But I don't have the numbers to back that up."
The two Gary licenses are a remnant of the early days of Indiana gaming when the casino boats were required to sail Lake Michigan. Having two boats allowed Gary, which led the 1993 push for Hoosier casinos, to always have one at the dock open for boarding.
Gary leaders have proposed relocating the Majestic Star casinos to a Borman Expressway exit, perhaps on a single gaming license, to clear Buffington Harbor for what they believe is a potentially transformative intermodal transportation development.
Ford is hoping to bring the second Gary license to his hometown on the Illinois border in west-central Indiana; an effort that seemed to get a boost last month when Spectacle Entertainment, which is led in part by a Terre Haute businessman, purchased Majestic Star.
At the same time, Hammond, Portage and several other Hoosier communities have expressed interest in acquiring any available Gary casino licenses.
It ultimately will be up to the Republican-controlled General Assembly, which convenes a four-month session Jan. 3.