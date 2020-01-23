State spending legislation headed to governor with no funds for teacher pay hikes

The sole state spending measure set to be considered this year by the Indiana General Assembly is headed to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk without any provisions for increasing teacher pay.

House Enrolled Act 1007 uses $291.2 million in unanticipated state revenue from the 2019 budget year to cash-fund construction projects at six state universities — none in Northwest Indiana — instead of borrowing money to pay for new and improved campus buildings.

State Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, the sponsor, said using cash instead of debt will save the state approximately $135 million in interest costs over the next 20 years.

Democratic senators, however, said Indiana should use the extra funds to provide a salary boost to Hoosier educators, especially after some 15,000 teachers rallied outside the Statehouse in November demanding pay raises and fewer state mandates on schools.

"There is absolutely no reason why the General Assembly can't get our teachers more money this year," said state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes. "Otherwise, teachers will once again be forced to wait another year for any possibility of raises."