State weighing who should be in first wave of Hoosiers to get COVID-19 vaccine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials are crafting the procedures they’ll use to decide who in Indiana is entitled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, if and when the coronavirus prevention tool becomes available.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday she expects there will be an extremely limited supply of vaccine doses once the federal government approves a vaccine for widespread human use, perhaps just 10 million or 15 million doses for the 330 million people living in the United States.

If the treatment, expected to be in the form of an injection, is distributed to each state based on its share of the national population, Indiana might receive only 300,000 doses for its 6.7 million residents (2% of the U.S. population) in the first round.

It’s not yet known whether Indiana’s initial doses will be halved if two shots are required to protect recipients against the coronavirus, or how the state will fare if the vaccine is distributed nationwide based on imminent need and not by state population or some other formula.