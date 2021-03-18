Statehouse leaders eye extra legislative sessions as check on governor's emergency powers

Legislative leaders are dialing back their initial plans for strict new limits on the governor’s authority during a statewide emergency, even as they continue advancing a potentially unconstitutional provision authorizing the General Assembly to convene in emergency session without the governor’s consent.
The Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure deleted several House-approved restrictions on the governor’s emergency powers from House Bill 1123 Thursday, prior to voting 8-4 to forward the proposal to the full Senate for further action.
The legislation no longer authorizes local units of government to undermine the governor’s emergency actions by permitting counties, cities and towns to adopt less stringent guidelines for protecting public safety than those contained in the governor’s executive orders.
Also deleted was a total prohibition on emergency restrictions relating to religious worship that would have allowed churches and similar institutions to hold in-person services of any size, with no mandatory physical or material protections, under any circumstances.
In their place, the committee established a process for the General Assembly to call itself into a 40-day emergency session to consider legislative action in response to a gubernatorial declaration of a statewide emergency.
According to the Indiana Constitution, only the governor is authorized to call the Legislature back to the Statehouse after lawmakers have adjourned for the year, typically in April during odd-numbered years and in March during even-numbered years.
Former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Frank Sullivan Jr. last week told the Senate committee that establishing an emergency session by statute is likely to be deemed unconstitutional, and any emergency actions taken by the Legislature during that session likewise would be invalid.
In any case, the revised proposal also now creates a 10-member Legislative State of Emergency Advisory Group to tell the governor what they think of his response to the emergency, regardless of whether the General Assembly is in session or not.
Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said he believes having a formal entity linking the governor and the Legislature during a statewide emergency will enhance communication between the executive and legislative branch, and minimize the potential for conflict.
“This would largely be done as kind of a conduit,” Bray said. “It’s for conversations and data, if there’s information to pass between the two branches of government. Any formal recommendations would have to be made in writing.”
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, joined the three other committee Democrats in voting against the measure, primarily due to the emergency session language.
“I have some concerns that we may have to have a real constitutional determination,” Tallian said. “I think it would have been easier to accomplish what we’re doing if we had simply amended the emergency powers act, instead of heading directly to a constitutional question."
The governor’s nearly unlimited emergency powers, enacted by the General Assembly following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, have led some Hoosiers, and their elected representatives, to bristle at the scope of the governor’s orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, including his face mask directive and stay-at-home order.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he repeatedly asked legislative leaders last year whether they believed a special session was necessary only to repeatedly be told no.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly also has been meeting since January in its regular, annual session and so far has not exercised its existing authority to immediately terminate the governor’s COVID-19 emergency orders by a simple majority vote in each chamber.