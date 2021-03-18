Statehouse leaders eye extra legislative sessions as check on governor's emergency powers

According to the Indiana Constitution, only the governor is authorized to call the Legislature back to the Statehouse after lawmakers have adjourned for the year, typically in April during odd-numbered years and in March during even-numbered years.

Former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Frank Sullivan Jr. last week told the Senate committee that establishing an emergency session by statute is likely to be deemed unconstitutional, and any emergency actions taken by the Legislature during that session likewise would be invalid.

In any case, the revised proposal also now creates a 10-member Legislative State of Emergency Advisory Group to tell the governor what they think of his response to the emergency, regardless of whether the General Assembly is in session or not.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said he believes having a formal entity linking the governor and the Legislature during a statewide emergency will enhance communication between the executive and legislative branch, and minimize the potential for conflict.

“This would largely be done as kind of a conduit,” Bray said. “It’s for conversations and data, if there’s information to pass between the two branches of government. Any formal recommendations would have to be made in writing.”