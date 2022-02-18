Statehouse shenanigans may leave plan to protect Lake Michigan 'dead in the water'

A long-planned sewer project intended to keep human waste out of Lake Michigan is at risk of being flushed down the toilet due to secretive, last-minute opposition bubbling up at the Indiana Statehouse.

Officials in the LaPorte County town of Long Beach have been working since 2004 on a plan to replace the individual septic systems at the town’s 1,200 residences by installing sewer pipes — initially along Lake Shore Drive and eventually to the entire town — and connecting to the Michigan City Sanitary District.

The initiative took on new urgency in 2017 when rising lake levels began causing septic systems at homes along Lake Shore Drive to fail, and in some cases, to fall into the lake itself.

That spurred the Indiana Department of Health to recommend a swift conversion to a sanitary sewer system for the 260 properties nearest the lakeshore to protect the drinking water used by millions of residents of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, and to preserve recreational uses of Lake Michigan.

The LaPorte County Health Board that year also issued a moratorium on new septic systems at lake-adjacent Long Beach homes, forcing some Lake Shore Drive residents to regularly “pump and dump” their holding tanks by taking the waste elsewhere, records show.

According to John Wall, a member of the Long Beach Town Council, the town partnered with the Michigan City Sanitary District in January 2020 to craft a $7 million to $8 million plan to extend sewer service to the 260 Lake Shore Drive-area residences.

He said public hearings were held in September 2020 and November 2021, the issue repeatedly was discussed at town council meetings over the past two years, details are clearly posted on the town’s website, and registered letters were sent to Lake Shore Drive homeowners letting them know the sewer project was in the works.

“There were numerous public opportunities for remonstrance and comment,” Wall said. “The town is trying to do the right thing. … It’s stewardship, it’s an environmental issue, it’s very sad to see what’s going on up there in terms of the lake water with the pollution coming from these systems.”

Records show the Indiana Department of Environmental Management gave its approval for the project in September 2021. Requests for bids are slated to go out in March, NIPSCO is due to begin gas line relocation in April, and Wall said the goal is to complete the project by 2024.

However, all that effort could be for naught if House Bill 1245 is enacted in its current form.

The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, would allow homeowners in Long Beach, and across the state, with recently installed septic systems to opt-out of this kind of sewer project for up to 20 years — hiking the costs for everyone else connecting to the sewer.

The estimated per-residence cost of the Long Beach sewer connection, either with or without the opt-out option, was not specified during Thursday’s meeting of the Indiana Senate Committee on Utilities.

But Wall said if the measure becomes law, and a significant number of the 260 Lake Shore Drive homeowners opt-out, the sewer project will be “dead in the water.”

The town also would be on the hook for some $400,000 in preliminary engineering expenses, he said.

The primary advocate for the opt-out option is an organization known as Hoosiers for Action LLC that state records show was established Nov. 11 on behalf of an unnamed principal by South Bend attorney Matthew C. Deputy, a former staffer at the Indiana Republican Party and former finance director for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart.

Malika Butler, director of public affairs at the Taft law firm in Indianapolis, told the Senate panel the group, which she once erroneously referred to as “Citizens for Action,” is a “coalition of private property owners with diverse geographic locations in the state of Indiana,” including 10 Long Beach property owners.

She insisted the measure is “pro-consumer legislation that brings parity to public policy and sanitary operations” by allowing “homeowners with working septic systems to keep their septic systems and not be forced to connect to a sewer system at a considerable expense.”

“We’re not asking to kill the project," she said. "We’re just asking for some time to pause, and let’s leverage federal funding and think of way to treat this project equitably and fairly among all consumers.”

That argument appeared to resonate with state Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, who suggested the cost of the Long Beach sewer project should perhaps be spread across all the residents of Northwest Indiana since everyone will benefit from a cleaner Lake Michigan.

In fact, a 2018 Indiana Supreme Court ruling confirmed Lake Michigan is owned by the state, up to the ordinary high-water mark on the shoreline, and is held in trust for the benefit of all Hoosiers, not solely Northwest Indiana residents.

That decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by residents of Long Beach's Lake Shore Drive who were seeking to claim private ownership of the beach along Lake Michigan, as well as the right to exclude the general public from "their" property.

Pressel, meanwhile, described his legislation as a statewide consumer protection issue for septic system users, and not focused specifically on residents of Lake Shore Drive in Long Beach — where home prices routinely reach seven digits.

“When I started down this path, in the House, I had no idea Long Beach was involved. This is about fairness across the board. This is about seeing everybody playing by the same rules,” said Pressel, whose House district includes the city of LaPorte and points south.

“If I’ve got a 2-year-old system and it’s working fine, and I can prove that by the inspection, should I have to connect at that point, or should I be able to get the life of my system back out of it? I would argue the consumer should at least be able to make the decision.”

In response, state Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, insisted it’s in everyone’s interest to get Long Beach homes off of septic systems because a system may be failing for a while and that might only be discovered when the property is sold and an inspection conducted.

“We do know public health is better served if we are weaning ourselves off of septic systems and connecting,” Yoder said. “Now we’re saying (to Long Beach), we’re going to pull that rug out from underneath you and we’re changing the rules, and that project will die.”

The Republican-controlled committee did not immediately act on Pressel’s legislation.

It’s expected to consider amendments to the proposal Feb. 24 before deciding whether to advance it to the full Senate for further review.

