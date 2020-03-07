Steelworkers, Visclosky endorse Mrvan in joint announcement

In North Township, Mrvan is responsible for 170,000 residents, he said.

He provided public transportation “when the city of Hammond decided not to make that a priority,” he said in a reference to Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr., who is among Mrvan’s opponents in the Democratic primary.

Moments after Visclosky’s announcement, McDermott tweeted, “While I respect Congressman Pete & his service to #CD1, his endorsement today of one of my opponents underscores the need for a new vision in #NWI.”

Another candidate, Jim Harper, responded to Visclosky's endorsement with a statement: "I entered this race because I believe that Northwest Indiana desperately needs voices from outside the political establishment tackle our challenges. I am not a part of the political establishment, and I never expected to get the support of the political establishment. I have deep respect for Congressman Visclosky, but I remain convinced that Washington needs new perspectives that will fight for bold, progressive action.”

“I think having a judicial temperament is important, especially now,” Visclosky said.

Mrvan praised Visclosky’s emphasis on constituent services and promised to uphold that tradition.