'Steep and rapid' state revenue drop begins due to coronavirus mitigation efforts

"What will show up, starting in April's numbers, are signs of all the things that we are having to do, necessary steps, to fight the public health emergency," Johnston said.

Johnston, a Crown Point native, said the COVID-19 financial impact also is likely to cause Indiana to miss its $1.2 billion May revenue goal and the $2 billion in tax revenue expected to be collected in June.

"We do know that the descent will be steep and rapid. What we don't know, for sure, is what the pace of the recovery will be," Johnston said.

"This will present challenges, not only to the current budget, but future budgets, in order for us to deliver to the best of our ability our priority services that we've committed to our Hoosiers, and we're taking steps to prepare for that."

Going into March, state revenue was running $103.5 million ahead of the forecast for the July 2019-Feb. 2020 period, records show.

The $70 million revenue miss last month means Indiana still has taken in more money during the 2020 budget year than lawmakers anticipated in 2019 when crafting the state's two-year budget.

But Johnston said the warning signs already are flashing.