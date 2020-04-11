'Steep and rapid' state revenue drop begins due to coronavirus mitigation efforts

A potentially grim financial future lies ahead for Indiana as its three largest revenue sources — sales taxes, income taxes and casino taxes — all are poised for steep declines, due to the impact of COVID-19 on the state's economy.
The State Budget Agency on Friday released the first snapshot of the damage to come, a monthly revenue report showing Indiana missed its anticipated March revenue total by $70 million, or 6%.
The actual March revenue losses were significantly steeper since much of the revenue remitted to the state during the month actually was collected by businesses in February, well before Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a coronavirus emergency March 6 and directed most Hoosiers to stay home at all times beginning March 24.
Cris Johnston, director of Indiana's Office of Management and Budget, explained the full state revenue impact of those decisions — which prompted many businesses to close and sent unemployment soaring — only will be seen when the April revenue report is issued in early May.
The state typically collects more tax revenue in April than any other month, since the prior year's income taxes usually are due April 15.
However, with this year's tax filing deadline moved to July 15 due to the coronavirus, and Hoosiers not buying as much or earning as much as they used to, along with all the state's casinos being shut down since March 16, there's no way Indiana will hit its April revenue target of $2.2 billion.
"What will show up, starting in April's numbers, are signs of all the things that we are having to do, necessary steps, to fight the public health emergency," Johnston said.
Johnston, a Crown Point native, said the COVID-19 financial impact also is likely to cause Indiana to miss its $1.2 billion May revenue goal and the $2 billion in tax revenue expected to be collected in June.
"We do know that the descent will be steep and rapid. What we don't know, for sure, is what the pace of the recovery will be," Johnston said.
"This will present challenges, not only to the current budget, but future budgets, in order for us to deliver to the best of our ability our priority services that we've committed to our Hoosiers, and we're taking steps to prepare for that."
Going into March, state revenue was running $103.5 million ahead of the forecast for the July 2019-Feb. 2020 period, records show.
The $70 million revenue miss last month means Indiana still has taken in more money during the 2020 budget year than lawmakers anticipated in 2019 when crafting the state's two-year budget.
But Johnston said the warning signs already are flashing.
In March, he noted every revenue category fell short of estimates, particularly the $29 million in total gaming taxes, which was 41% less than the $49.4 million originally expected to be collected.
Last month's revenue report also showed state sales tax receipts were $25.2 million, or 4%, below expectations, and individual income tax collections were $9.2 million, or 2.3%, less than anticipated.
Johnston said at least some of the state's revenue losses likely will be mitigated by approximately $3 billion in payments from the three federal coronavirus assistance packages enacted in March.
But he pointed out nearly all of the federal money the state is due to receive only can be spent for public assistance programs and coronavirus specific expenses, and can't be used to replace lost revenue that funds unrelated items in the state budget.
At the same time, Johnston said $500 million of the federal funding coming to Indiana is earmarked for an Education Stabilization Fund that will direct extra money to kindergarten through 12th grade education, and post-secondary programs, throughout the state.
Johnston indicated the rules for spending the money have not been set by the U.S. Department of Education. He expects it mostly will be distributed following the formula used to award Title I grants to schools with high numbers of students living in poverty.
To ensure all the federal coronavirus funding is spent properly, the governor has created a seven-member Indiana's Economic Relief and Recovery Team led by Johnston and Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger.
The other team members are former Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman; former state Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville; Al Hubbard, former economic policy adviser to President George W. Bush; Ryan Kitchell, former Indiana OMB director; and Kristin Marcuccilli, board member at the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Schellinger said the task force not only will account for state and local relief spending, but also work with state legislators to put policies in place that will lead to a safe and full economic recovery for Indiana businesses and workers.
"You have my word, as your secretary of commerce, that when we get through this — to the new norm — we will take Indiana economic development to a new level, in a state that works for everyone," Schellinger said.
Holcomb said he doesn't yet know when Indiana will be at the new norm, but he's excited Hoosiers are continuing to learn and innovate and grow, at home, in anticipation of the days ahead when schools can reopen and commerce can resume.
"When we sail through this from a health perspective, it's all about education and our economy," Holcomb said.
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein, R-Francesville
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.