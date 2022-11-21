Steve Braun, former Indiana lawmaker and state agency leader, dies

Former state Rep. Steve Braun, R-Zionsville, who led the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and sought to represent a portion of Northwest Indiana in Congress, has died.

The cause of his death Friday was cancer, according to his obituary. He was 63.

Braun preceded his brother — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. — as a member of the Indiana House, representing a suburban Indianapolis district in the Republican-controlled chamber from 2012 to 2014.

Braun gave up his legislative post shortly after winning reelection to a second two-year term to become director of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development under Republican Gov. Mike Pence.

Pence said at the time that Braun's experience as a public servant and a successful entrepreneur — he once owned a technology consulting business based in Chicago — gave him "the unique background and skills necessary to continue to drive Indiana’s workforce development and pair it with innovative career and education opportunities for Hoosiers."

Braun resigned from DWD in 2017 and subsequently launched a bid for the 2018 Republican nomination in Indiana's 4th U.S. House District, which includes Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana.

The seat was open because U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita — now Indiana's attorney general — chose to run instead for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination against U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and two-term state Rep. Mike Braun.

Mike Braun ultimately prevailed in the Senate contest. But Steve Braun ran 5,717 votes behind now-U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, in the Republican U.S. House primary that included Secretary of State-elect Diego Morales.

Steve Braun later began a campaign for the 2020 Republican nomination in Indiana's 5th U.S. House District but withdrew before the primary because of unspecified health issues.

He is also survived by his wife, Jennifer; five children and 10 grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Ostendorf.