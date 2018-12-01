PORTAGE — Clerk-treasurer Chris Stidham said no more negative headlines and broken promises are needed from a leader he says is too distracted to fully serve.
Stidham, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for mayor Saturday before about 50 supporters at City Hall.
He vowed to usher in a "new day" by ending "turmoil and chaos" from an administration he said was not focused as it should be on meeting the needs of citizens and best positioning the city for the future.
"Now is the time to change direction," Stidham said, who is approaching the final year of his second term.
Mayor James Snyder, a Republican, is scheduled to go on trial next month in federal court on two counts of bribery and one count of tax evasion.
The 2016 indictment followed about a two-year investigation.
Stidham, who has law and political science degrees from Valparaiso University, is a former executive director of the Portage Economic Development Corp.
Stidham said he wants to put the focus of the mayor’s office back on attracting well-paying jobs, strengthening public safety, investing in infrastructure and improving quality of life.
He also vowed to reinvest in the west side of Portage, an area where residents feel neglected, he said.
Other goals he outlined include exploring partnerships for a facility to host regional sports tournaments and a water playground.
"There’s much to be done, but I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get started," he said.
Stidham also said he has a clear vision of opportunity from sources like the proposed South Shore Railroad double track making possible 30-minute travel by train to and from Chicago and steady, controlled growth south of U.S 6.
He said Portage deserves a mayor who reaches out to the schools and all levels of government and one that "builds bridges, not walls."
Since taking office, Stidham said the clerk-treasurer’s office has lowered operating costs, increased services and modernized its operation.
"I’m running to bring that same laser focus to the mayor’s office," he said.