VALPARAISO — Erin Stojic, Highland Clerk-Treasurer's chief deputy, is running for the Valparaiso Clerk-Treasurer seat.
Born and raised in the Region, Stojic, a Democrat, said she is invested in the growth and sustainability of the city, according to a news release.
"As an elected candidate of this great city, I will serve alongside the mayor and City Council, uphold the fiscal interests of our diverse community and promote transparency in city government," Stojic said.
Stojic has volunteered with and worked for various local organizations and statewide political candidacies.
"Erin is an incredibly qualified candidate for the role of city clerk-treasurer. She is a true example of the dedication and integrity that this position requires. I look forward to her campaign run," Jim Harper, Valparaiso, a recent Indiana Secretary of State candidate, said.
Stojic is a 2009 Valparaiso University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science, earned a master's degree in public affairs from Indiana University Northwest School of Public and Environmental Affairs.
Previously an employee with Indiana’s early intervention program, Stojic moved to municipal government early last year. She is supported by her husband, Vaso, who works as a horticulturist with the Valparaiso Parks Department.