Blocked crossing

A Norfolk Southern train passes through the railroad crossing near the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Railroad Street in Hammond. The Federal Railroad Administration is asking Region motorists to submit reports through its website when stopped trains block street crossings for extended periods of time.

The federal government is asking Northwest Indiana motorists to help identify the road-rail intersections that most frequently are blocked by trains stopped for extended periods of time.

It wants drivers whose cars are parked while waiting for a train to move to use their mobile phones to report the date, time, location and duration of the blocked crossing to the Federal Railroad Administration at www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings.

The FRA expects it should take no more than three minutes to submit a blocked crossing report. Motorists also can submit a report later if doing so immediately will interfere with the safe operation of their vehicle.

For now, the federal rail agency only is collecting records of blocked crossings to get a more complete picture of where, when and for how long stopped trains obstruct road traffic at the more than 130,000 public grade crossings in the United States.

It plans to share that data with rail stakeholders to help facilitate local solutions to blocked crossing issues.

"Railroads, states and local jurisdictions are best positioned to address blocked highway-rail grade crossings and I've asked them to work together to minimize unwanted impacts," said FRA Administrator Ronald Batory. "FRA expects that collecting this data will help us identify where chronic problems exist and better assess the underlying causes and overall impacts of blocked crossings — locally, regionally and nationwide."

Until 2018, Indiana law authorized local police to issue fines of up to $200 to rail companies whose trains blocked street crossings for longer than 10 minutes.

Records show Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago, Griffith, Munster and St. John routinely issued tickets to discourage railroads from stopping trains in a way that cut off the flow of traffic or prevented first responders from assisting people in an emergency.

The Indiana Supreme Court, however, last year struck down the state's Blocked Crossing Statute, which had been on the books since 1865.

The five Hoosier justices determined the law was preempted by a 1995 federal deregulation statute prohibiting states from enacting any law or rule that has the effect of "managing" or "governing" rail transportation.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the frequency of blocked crossings seemed to worsen following the Supreme Court decision, prompting him to spearhead a task force focused on finding Region-wide strategies to get rail companies to change their ways.

The task force ultimately concluded in October the only hope lies in changing federal law to mandate railroads limit blocked crossings to short periods and to permit local police to hit violators with hefty fines.

"It seems like Congress could pass a law that says, just like the state law used to say, you can't block a crossing for longer than 10 minutes," McDermott said at the final task force meeting.

"Maybe that will encourage the railroads to invest the technology that will help them to clear these intersections quicker."

Now a candidate for Congress, McDermott said Monday a top goal if he's elected will be attempting "to level the playing field between host communities and the railroad companies."

"The balance is currently tilted totally in favor of the railroads, who can block crossings for hours at a time with no ramifications whatsoever," he said. "This needs to change."

