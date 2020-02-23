Strong home prices in Porter County could mean higher tax bills

VALPARAISO — Strong home prices have pushed up the assessed values of properties across Porter County by as much as 20%, which could translate into higher tax bills next year, according to Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder.
Valparaiso and Chesterton experienced some of the larger increases, he said.
The discovery comes as the assessor's office prepares to send out the annual notice of assessments on April 30, Snyder said. The notices will provide property owners with this year's assessments as compared to the year prior.
Property owners will have 45 days from that mailing date or until June 15 to file appeals if they believe the assessed values are incorrect, he said.
Porter County has been experiencing an upward climb in its overall assessed value, Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.
Last year's net AV, which is the overall figure with deductions removed, was posted at $9.8 billion, she said. This was up from $9.6 billion the year prior.
The assessed values are only part of the equation in figuring tax bills, Urbanik said. Another key element is the rates sought by the various taxing units.
She said 23 of the county's 31 taxing units — which include municipalities, schools and libraries — had small to modest increases in their rates.
Property owners who live in areas where school referendums are in place will particularly feel the impact of the increased assessed valuations since the two are so intertwined, Snyder said. These areas include Valparaiso Community Schools, Duneland School Corp., Metropolitan School District, Boone Township School District and Union Township School Corp.
Other factors that come into play when calculating individual tax bills include deductions and tax caps, Urbanik said. Those calculations are currently underway in preparation for tax bills to be mailed out in April.
"We're deep in that process now," she said.
There were 4,500 properties sold last year in Porter County, which Snyder said is the largest figure he can remember. Pricing was also strong.
"The sales show us where the assessments should be," he said. "So if the sales in a neighborhood are higher than assessments, assessments will go up."
Peter Novak, chief executive officer with the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, said his figures show a slight decrease in home sales that were part of the multiple listings last year in Porter County.
But the median home price was up nearly 9% to $215,000, which indicates there are not enough available homes to meet the demand, he said. There has been a decline in the number of available homes across Northwest Indiana since 2014.