Strong home prices in Porter County could mean higher tax bills

Property owners who live in areas where school referendums are in place will particularly feel the impact of the increased assessed valuations since the two are so intertwined, Snyder said. These areas include Valparaiso Community Schools, Duneland School Corp., Metropolitan School District, Boone Township School District and Union Township School Corp.

Other factors that come into play when calculating individual tax bills include deductions and tax caps, Urbanik said. Those calculations are currently underway in preparation for tax bills to be mailed out in April.

"We're deep in that process now," she said.

There were 4,500 properties sold last year in Porter County, which Snyder said is the largest figure he can remember. Pricing was also strong.

"The sales show us where the assessments should be," he said. "So if the sales in a neighborhood are higher than assessments, assessments will go up."

Peter Novak, chief executive officer with the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, said his figures show a slight decrease in home sales that were part of the multiple listings last year in Porter County.