Gov. Eric Holcomb has new evidence to support his argument that Indiana can afford the spending increases included in the two-year state budget proposal he presented last month to the General Assembly.

Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana taking in $1.94 billion in general fund tax revenue during January.

That was $73.8 million, or nearly 4%, more than anticipated by the forecast issued in December.

The extra money, primarily from higher-than-expected sales and individual income tax receipts, suggests that the revised revenue forecast due to be released in April could project even larger state revenues during the 24-month period beginning July 1.

That might spur spending-wary Republican lawmakers into embracing some of the legacy-defining features of the term-limited Republican chief executive's final budget without fear of violating the balanced-budget mandate of the Indiana Constitution.

Hoosiers should get their first hint of what key legislators are thinking in the coming days when House Republicans unveil their two-year state spending plan as an amendment to House Bill 1001.

The Ways and Means Committee will get first crack at evaluating the House GOP budget before it heads to the full chamber, and then to the Republican-controlled Senate, for further assessment and revision.

Ultimately, top leaders from the House and the Senate, along with the governor, will meet in mid- to late April to hammer out a final deal that must be approved by majorities in both chambers to be signed into law.

Three Northwest Indiana representatives serve on the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee: Hal Slager, R-Schererville; Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster.

Next month, when the House-approved budget arrives in the Senate, three Region senators will work on it in the Appropriations Committee: Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

Holcomb is urging lawmakers to use the state revenue growth predicted for the 2024 and 2025 budget years to boost spending on education, health care, law enforcement and myriad other state government programs and services.

Specifically, Holcomb is requesting $1.16 billion in new tuition-support spending — the greatest dollar increase ever — to provide Indiana elementary, middle and high schools a 6% increase in per-student instructional funding in the first year of the biennial budget, along with a 2% boost in the second year.

His budget request includes a second $500 million round of READI grants to improve local quality-of-place amenities; $800 million to reconstruct the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County; $347 million for public health; and significant new spending on public employee and state police salaries, firefighter training resources, workforce development programs, business attraction through the Indiana Economic Development Corp., bike trails, land conservation and school safety.

Republican leaders have hinted that other GOP initiatives, such as tax cuts and further paying down the state's pension debt, may take priority over the governor's spending plans.

