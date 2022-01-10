Strong state revenues may fuel tax cut push at General Assembly

"Hoosiers made it clear that they don’t want more government in their lives and they don't want more spending from us," Huston said Thursday.

"We're likely facing $5 billion in reserves and a $2 billion structural surplus. It would be irresponsible to grow government. Under our tax cut plan, we would put about $1.3 billion back in Hoosiers' pockets while continuing to protect Indiana's financial future."

The House GOP tax cut proposal calls for gradually reducing the state's personal income tax rate to 3% by 2026 from the current 3.23%.

Under the plan, the rate would drop to 3.15% in 2023, 3.10% in 2024, 3.05% in 2025, and ultimately to 3%.

That means a Hoosier earning $50,000 a year would see their current annual state income tax burden of $1,615 drop to $1,575 in 2023, $1,550 in 2024, $1,525 in 2025, and $1,500 in 2026.

The measure also eliminates the utility receipts tax from Hoosier electric bills and encourages businesses to invest in new equipment by exempting more production inputs from the 7% sales tax and eliminating the 30% minimum valuation on equipment subject to the business personal property tax.