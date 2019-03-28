VALPARAISO — A 19-year-old man sneaked into the dorm rooms of female students at Valparaiso University last year to watch them sleep and think about reaching out and touching them, according to court documents.
Jaylen King, a fellow VU student, said he carried out this routine about five times and said "he was doing it to relieve stress; sometimes it was stress from homework," police said.
"Jaylen stated that he didn't touch the girls because he thinks about the consequences on his actions and knows it's not right," according to court documents. "Jaylen told the officer that he does not like 'Creeping' on people."
King, of Zion, Illinois, is accused of attempting to rape one female student as she was braiding his hair, police said. He exposed himself and repeatedly forced himself on the fellow student, despite her continuing to say no and attempting to leave his dorm room.
King is charged with attempted rape, three counts of residential entry, sexual battery and confinement, all felonies, according to court documents. He also faces three counts of voyeurism and one count of battery as misdemeanors.
The incidents of residential entry started during Halloween weekend last year, and each occurred in Brandt Hall, police said.
King said he began by entering the unlocked rooms of female students he knew, police said. He would wander around the dorm floor, checking for unlocked doors.
"He stated that as he was standing over her, he was asking himself, 'what the hell he was doing,'" according to charging documents.
King said he pulled up a desk chair and sat watching one female student until she woke up and he fled, police said.
He returned to the same dorm floor later that same morning and again fled when a different student awoke.
On another occasion, Nov. 12, King said he was stressed and frustrated while attempting to write an essay for school and decided to return to the female dorm floor.
He decided not to go into the unlocked rooms at first, he said, but then decided to go in and "chill and look at her," police said. King said he went "Aw, that is how she sleeps," and the student woke up and made an unsuccessful attempt to chase him down.
King said his actions may be the result of his parents being so strict with him, according to court records.
"He added that he feels bad for going into the rooms and wishes he could apologize to each of the girls," police said.
Some of the female students reportedly told police they knew King; said they others did not know him.