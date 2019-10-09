A Valparaiso man who relentlessly drove behind a college student for more than an hour through five Indiana counties as she traveled east on U.S. 30 was properly convicted of stalking, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Rodney W. Falls, 56, last year was found guilty by a Kosciusko County jury of stalking, a level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, for his behavior on Feb. 13, 2018, that began when he waved at a young woman in the vehicle next to him at a stoplight in Valparaiso.
When the woman, who only is identified as A.G. in court records, ignored him, Falls began following her — "mimicking her actions, traveling down the same roads and trailing closely behind," according to court records.
Low on gas and afraid she'd be in danger if she stopped to get some, the woman pulled off U.S. 30 in Warsaw, Indiana, and tried to ditch Falls by repeatedly driving up and down side streets, court records show.
She eventually made her way to the Warsaw police station where Falls blocked her from getting help by pulling in the parking lot between her vehicle and the building. After a second trip around Warsaw residential streets, the woman was able to get ahead of Falls and run into the police station, according to court records.
Falls was arrested when he arrived at the police station still trying to catch up to the woman. Police also found a baggie of marijuana in Falls' vehicle, records show.
You have free articles remaining.
His convictions and 36-month sentence for stalking and marijuana possession were affirmed in July by the Indiana Court of Appeals.
However, Falls argued to the state's high court that his stalking conviction was improper, because Indiana law defines stalking as "repeated or continuing harassment" that would cause a reasonable person to feel "terrorized, frightened, intimidated or threatened," and Falls' behavior occurred in just a single incident.
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court rejected Falls' argument.
It concluded that a single episode of continuing harassment, such as Falls' following and pursuing the woman for more than an hour despite her repeated attempts to evade him, satisfied the legal requirement for a stalking conviction.
"A charge of stalking may be supported by conduct that is continuous in nature, even if it is a single episode," the justices said.