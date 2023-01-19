Supreme Court hears oral arguments on validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban

Do all the words of the Indiana Constitution mean what they say? Or are they, in some circumstances, merely rhetorical flourishes meant to be taken aspirationally and not literally?

Those questions were at the center of an extraordinary oral arguments session at the Indiana Supreme Court Wednesday with nothing less than the bodily autonomy of 6.8 million Hoosiers — especially women and girls — on the line.

Specifically, the state's highest court is deciding whether the declarations in Article I, Section 1 of the Constitution that all people have a right to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," and that government exists for the "peace, safety and well-being" of the people, are judicially enforceable rights that include the freedom to choose whether to terminate a pregnancy.

Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher, a Jasper County native defending the validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban approved last year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, told the five justices the Constitution absolutely does not provide a right to abortion.

He argued Republican Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon got it entirely wrong Sept. 22 when she issued a "novel, unwritten, historically counter-indicated" preliminary injunction halting enforcement of Senate Enrolled Act 1 one week after it took effect.

"Whatever else liberty might mean under Article I, Section 1, it does not mean abortion, which was prohibited before, during and immediately after the period of constitutional adoption," Fisher said. "Essentially (the plaintiffs) invite the court to amend the Constitution and not to search for the law."

In contrast, Indiana ACLU Legal Director Ken Falk, representing a collection of abortion providers challenging the statute, argued that even though the 1851 Constitution's framers would recognize little of Indiana today, they would insist the tenet of liberty they intended to protect through Article I, Section 1 remain inviolate, and include bodily autonomy and the liberty to terminate a pregnancy.

"We're talking about these incredibly personal decisions that I think, while the founders were not thinking of them, would certainly have recognized they invade this specific province that we have reserved to ourselves and that we have never ceded back to the state," Falk said. "It must mean something given the fact that every word of our Constitution is deemed hammered into place."

Falk said if the General Assembly approved statutes barring any Hoosier woman from having more than two children or denying all Hoosiers access to health care until a major bodily function or their very lives were at stake, no one would hesitate to conclude those laws are unconstitutional, despite the Constitution lacking specific language on those issues.

"What is the core value in Article I?" Falk asked. "The founders thought that liberty meant the ability to manage one's own life, except in those areas yielded to the body politic. ... In 1893, we applied it to deal with a woman becoming an attorney. Today, we deal with it in terms of women being able to have abortions."

In response, Fisher said the Supreme Court need not even address Falk's constitutional claims by finding his abortion provider clients lack legal standing to challenge the statute because their alleged right to bodily autonomy is not being violated by the statute.

He said only a pregnant woman who wants to have an abortion, and cannot, is a valid litigant.

Justice Derek Molter, a Newton County native, and Justice Christopher Goff did not seem to buy that argument, in part because Indiana's near-total abortion ban mandates all abortions be performed only in a hospital or affiliated surgical center — in effect, forcing the abortion providers who filed suit out of business and giving them a basis to challenge the statute.

Molter suggested perhaps the law could remain enjoined on that point while the remainder, which prohibits all abortions in Indiana from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly, takes effect.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush seemed interested in a different procedural resolution. She said the Supreme Court need only rule on whether the preliminary injunction was properly granted, and could later decide following a trial, and likely review by the Indiana Court of Appeals, whether the law passes constitutional muster.

Fisher and Falk both said they weren't sure what a trial would address and urged the Supreme Court to definitively resolve the Article I, Section 1 question.

Other questions posed by the justices, who all initially were appointed by Republican governors, touched on the limited role of the judiciary, the breadth of individual liberty, the presumed constitutionality of properly enacted laws, methods of statutory interpretation, the philosophy of judicial originalism, and the rights of an unborn child.

Rush said at the conclusion of the 71-minute session — oral arguments typically last 45 minutes — the Supreme Court will be "issuing an opinion in due course."

No matter the high court's decision, Indiana's near-total abortion ban likely will remain on hold for the near future since the ACLU won a second injunction against the statute Dec. 2 from an Indianapolis judge who determined that the law runs afoul of the state’s 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The attorney general's office also is pursuing appellate review of that ruling.

Records show Indiana was the first state in the country to legislatively impose new abortion restrictions following the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which repealed the federal right to abortion established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade.

