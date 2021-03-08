Supreme Court ruling paves way for Thaddeus Jones to become Calumet City mayor

CALUMET CITY — Thaddeus Jones' quest to become the city's first black mayor took a big step forward Monday thanks to a favorable ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court in a lawsuit over his eligibility to be on the Feb. 23 primary ballot.

The Supreme Court affirmed an appellate court ruling last month that restored Jones' name to the ballot in the Democratic mayoral primary against 18-year incumbent Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush.

A Calumet City electoral board had ruled Jones ineligible to run in the wake of a November referendum passed by city voters that banned mayoral candidates who held an office created by the Illinois constitution.

Jones, who was elected Calumet City's first black alderman in 1997 and served until 2017, has been a state representative since 2011.

The electoral board's decision was upheld by the Cook County Circuit Court before being overturned by the 1st District Appellate Court, whose ruling was affirmed by the Supreme Court.

"I feel excited," Jones told The Times after the Supreme Court ruling. "It's a new day in Calumet City. It's a new day for the voters who have been disrespected and left behind."