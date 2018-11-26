Try 3 months for $3
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court will not review a Sept. 13 Court of Appeals decision affirming the murder conviction of a Michigan City man who blindly fired a gun three times into a crowd of teenagers outside a Sweet 16 birthday party, killing one.

The state's high court unanimously voted to deny transfer in the appeal filed by Charles Gerron, 23, who is serving a 50-year prison term for murdering Ne’Keisha Hodges, 17, on July 24, 2011, as she and a group of teens were leaving the party held at Krueger Memorial Hall.

As is customary, the five Supreme Court justices did not explain their decision not to hear the case. Gerron's request for review was among 29 considered last week by the court — all were denied transfer.

Gerron argued in his initial appeal that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence that he knowingly or intentionally killed Hodges.

The Indiana Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 decision, said it is reasonable to conclude that a person who fires a deadly weapon into a crowd intends to commit murder, as there is a high probably someone in the crowd will die.

Hodges' murder went unsolved for five years due in part to parents of juvenile witnesses to the crime refusing to allow their children to speak with police.

Gerron ultimately was arrested in December 2016, one month after Hodges' father, Kalvon Hawkins, launched a social media campaign, passed out fliers and worked with clergy and community members to encourage the now-adult individuals with direct knowledge of the slaying to tell police what they knew.

Assuming good behavior, Gerron's earliest possible prison release date is Dec. 20, 2041, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

