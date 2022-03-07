Surging state revenue fuels tax cut push at Statehouse

Indiana seems to have more than enough money rolling in to cover the expanded tax cut proposal recently unveiled by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and set for action Monday by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana took in $1.14 billion in revenue last month, including $761.5 million in sales tax receipts, and $284.2 million in individual income tax payments.

That total was $136.1 million, or 13.6%, more than anticipated by the state revenue forecast revised in December, as well as $242 million, or 27.1%, greater than the monthly revenue estimate used by state lawmakers in April 2021 as they crafted the two-year state spending plan.

Altogether, through two-thirds of the state budget year, data show Indiana tax collections are running $200.6 million, or 1.7%, ahead of the just-revised revenue forecast, and $1.29 billion, or 11.9%, over the revenue expected by the state budget.

Anticipating the continuing revenue surge, Holcomb called on state lawmakers Thursday to reduce Indiana's personal income tax rate as part of an expanded tax cut package he hopes to see the Legislature approve prior to adjourning for the year on or before March 14.

Specifically, Holcomb wants the state's income tax rate cut over the next six years to 2.9%, from 3.23%, to put Indiana in a tie with North Dakota as the states with the lowest maximum income tax rate among states that levy a tax on personal income.

That would mean, when fully implemented, a Hoosier earning $50,000 a year would pay $1,450 a year in state income tax, instead of $1,615 — an annual savings of $165.

Holcomb also is calling on lawmakers to fully eliminate the 1.46% utility receipts tax paid by both businesses and consumers on their electricity, natural gas, water, steam, sewage and telephone bills, and to remove the 30% minimum valuation on newly acquired business and manufacturing equipment for purposes of the business personal property tax.

"We'd rather you keep your money before we take it," Holcomb said. "We can responsibly reduce and return and eliminate, quite frankly, taxes on Hoosiers, as individuals and businesses, and still meet a long list of priorities, including increasing funding for those priorities come the budget year, next year."

Both an income tax cut and elimination of the utility receipts tax, along with additional business tax cuts, were included in House Bill 1002, the tax cut package approved 58-35 on Jan. 18 by the House that last month was gutted by the Senate in favor of continuing to put the state's extra revenue toward paying off long-term debt.

To address that concern, Holcomb's plan would follow through on a commitment by the 2021 General Assembly to make an advance payment of $2.6 billion into Indiana's pay-as-you-go teacher retirement fund to reduce the need for future appropriations to the fund and make that money available for other state needs in the years ahead.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, each have expressed tentative support for Holcomb's tax cut recommendations.

A House-Senate conference committee is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Region time Monday to consider inserting the governor's proposal into House Bill 1002 and to make any other changes necessary to win majority support in each chamber.

Any compromise measure must be approved with identical language by the House and the Senate to advance to the governor to be signed into law.

