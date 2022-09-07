Susan Sadlowski Garza won't run for third term in Chicago City Council

CHICAGO — The Far Southeast Side's 10th Ward will have a new alderperson next year.

Susan Sadlowski Garza, who ousted four-term incumbent John Pope by a narrow margin in 2015 and won reelection in 2019, announced Monday in a Facebook post that she would not seek a third term.

The ward includes all or part of the South Deering, East Side, Hegewisch, South Chicago and Calumet Heights community areas, and borders both Hammond and the village of Burnham.

Sadlowski Garza was a trailblazer, becoming the first Chicago Teachers Union member elected to the City Council and the first woman to represent the 10th Ward.

"It has been my greatest honor to serve my constituents, friends and neighbors on the Southeast Side," Garza said in the Facebook post. "I am proud and humbled by the responsibility and the trust that has been placed upon me to create positive and long-lasting social change within our communities. I am proud that after a lot of hard work we have new businesses and developments in the 10th Ward that the next generation can enjoy.

"After 31 years of working tirelessly for this ward, it's time for me to take a step back and take care of my family and myself."

Sadlowski Garza touted a number of achievements in the Facebook post, including "millions of dollars in new sidewalks," new streetscapes and protected bike lanes in South Chicago's Commercial Avenue business corridor, the establishment of the Hegewisch Business Association and the return of Hegewisch Fest.

In recent years, Sadlowski Garza and neighborhood activists were at odds over the proposed relocation of a metal recycling plant from the North Side's Lincoln Park neighborhood to a site near Washington High School and Rowan Park in the 10th Ward.

After protests, including a 30-day hunger strike, city officials denied an operating permit for the facility.

One of the hunger strikers, community activist Oscar Sanchez, announced his candidacy for the 10th Ward seat last month. Sanchez is the co-founder of the Southeast Youth Alliance and the Southeast Response Collective.

"It's time environmental justice stops being served as a path toward jobs and neighborhood development when it's paved with toxic air and health issues experienced across generations," Sanchez said in a news release announcing his candidacy. "(Tenth) Ward residents deserve better, and as a 10th Ward resident, and Alderperson, I will fight hard to make our collective reality better."