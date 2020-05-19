Suspect in custody following fatal shooting, police say

LAPORTE — A suspect is in custody following the fatal shooting Monday night of a 33-year-old Wanatah man at a home in rural Cass Township, according to LaPorte County police.
Jeremiah J. Wetzel was pronounced dead at the scene in the 8200 W. block of County Road 1500 South, police said.
Police arrived on scene at 8:23 p.m., during which time the suspect left the residence and was taken into custody.
No details were provided on the suspect.
