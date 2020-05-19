You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Suspect in custody following fatal shooting, police say
alert urgent

Suspect in custody following fatal shooting, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department

 Provided

LAPORTE — A suspect is in custody following the fatal shooting Monday night of a 33-year-old Wanatah man at a home in rural Cass Township, according to LaPorte County police.

Jeremiah J. Wetzel was pronounced dead at the scene in the 8200 W. block of County Road 1500 South, police said.

Twin held 12-year-old brother's body en route to hospital after shooting, family says
Teens turns himself in on attempted murder charges, police say

Police arrived on scene at 8:23 p.m., during which time the suspect left the residence and was taken into custody.

No details were provided on the suspect.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts