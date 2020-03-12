Tallian calls on governor to guarantee unemployment benefits for Hoosiers impacted by coronavirus

A prominent Region lawmaker is calling on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to follow Illinois' lead by guaranteeing unemployment benefits will be available to Hoosiers who lose their jobs due to the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, a candidate for the Democratic attorney general nomination, said Thursday Hoosier workers deserve the peace of mind that if their jobs are eliminated during the pandemic, they'll still be able to support their families.

"I have fought for years in the General Assembly for a statewide paid family leave program," Tallian said. "Now, many Hoosiers may need to choose between being exposed to and potentially spreading the virus or being able to pay their bills."

"This is not a choice that our state government should force people to make."

Tallian noted Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday his administration is filing emergency state rules to clarify that individuals unemployed due to COVID-19 can qualify for unemployment benefits, even if they're unable to immediately seek another job due to isolation or quarantine restrictions.