INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Election Commission will hear a challenge Friday against Republican Cole Stultz, who is running against Democratic incumbent state Sen. Karen Tallian in the 4th District.
Tallian and her supporters filed affidavits Wednesday claiming Stultz doesn’t live within the district and is thus ineligible to run for that office.
Stultz could not be reached for comment.
“I din’t think too much about it at first, when he first ran,” said Tallian, of Ogden Dunes.
But when her opponent started showing up in Google alerts as running a new technology business in Brazil, Indiana, it raised eyebrows.
Stultz’s candidacy paperwork listed a home address in the 100 block of Roberta Street in Michigan City. That’s a long commute.
“He’s a young kid. I was going to call him and say, 'Look, if you’ve moved, you’ve got to withdraw,’” Tallian said.
“He has a website, and we called the number on the website,” but that number no longer worked, Tallian said.
Tallian said she researched the ownership of the property where Stultz said he lived, and it’s titled to a man who bought it at a sheriff’s sale in 2014. The property owner said Stultz moved out “months ago” and that a new tenant lives there now.
Zach Brown, campaign director for the Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus, said social media postings showed Stultz opened Clay Computer Central in Brazil and gave an interview early this summer about the store.
Brown, like Tallian, said he was unsuccessful in his attempts to reach Stultz.
Tallian said she was advised to just leave Stultz on the ballot because nobody knows who he is. There’s still time for another Republican to replace him on the ballot if he withdraws because he moved, she said. But she wanted to challenge his candidacy anyway.
“If he doesn’t live in the district, he doesn’t belong on the ballot,” she said.