INDIANAPOLIS — A Senate committee has scaled back a proposal, filed by state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, to establish a voluntary state program for Hoosiers to maintain their incomes when required to take unpaid family leave from their jobs.
Instead of actually creating the program, Senate Bill 496 was revised Wednesday to direct the Indiana Department of Insurance to evaluate the feasibility of such a program, and report to lawmakers by Nov. 1 how it could be administered.
"It's a little more than a study committee, because it actually tells the Department of Insurance to go through this exercise and develop what this program might be," Tallian said.
Under the plan, employers who don't want or can't afford to offer paid family leave would not be required to change their policies in any way; participating employees from across the state would be sharing the family leave premiums and benefits among themselves.
State Sen. John Ruckelshaus, R-Indianapolis, a co-sponsor of the proposal, noted that even President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union address Tuesday, indicated an interest in finding ways for more American workers to receive paid family leave.
"As more and more women are in the workforce today, this will help in that regard. This, again, is very pro-family," Ruckelshaus said.
The amended proposal next will be evaluated by the full Senate.