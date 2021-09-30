Tallian resigning from Indiana Senate on Nov. 1

"I managed to have a lot of my ideas adopted and used, even though they weren't bills that I originated," Tallian said.

She explained the only way for Democrats to succeed in the Senate at this time is to forge personal relationships with Republicans and work with them to craft legislation on policy issues, such as foreclosure prevention, that generally fall outside traditional partisan divides.

"People who go down there, who are good at what they do, recognize that they're down there not just for their district, but that what they do affects the entire state — and you have to be aware of that," she said.

Indeed, Tallian said one of the things she'll miss most about no longer serving in the Senate is seeing all the ideas for new state laws put forward by 50 senators often living very different lives in very different parts of the state.

"The issues are very interesting. Every bill brings up an issue of interest," Tallian said. "Obviously some questions are bigger and more important than others, but I will miss that."