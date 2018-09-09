INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Karen Tallian’s challenge to her opponent’s residency was withdrawn at the last minute recently before the Indiana Election Commission could hear the case.
Tallian said she was discussing an issue facing Northwest Indiana with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s staff when the commission was meeting and only found out later the complaint had been withdrawn by the attorney representing Porter County Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Chidester, who signed the complaint.
The complaint had alleged Republican Cole Stultz, who is running against Democratic incumbent Tallian in the 4th District, doesn’t live within the district and is thus ineligible to run for that office.
Stultz could not be reached for comment.
When Stultz started showing up in Google alerts as running a new technology business in Brazil, Indiana, Democrats began investigating. Stultz’s candidacy paperwork listed a home address in the 100 block of Roberta Street in Michigan City.
“If he doesn’t live in the district, he doesn’t belong on the ballot,” Tallian said.