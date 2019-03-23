GARY — A steel fabricator has received City Council approval for tax abatement, but with a catch. The council amended the abatement ordinance to stipulate approval is pending on the company filling all 10 current openings with Gary residents only.
T&B Tube Co., located at 4000 E. 7th Ave., was seeking additional tax abatement for $5.2 million in improvements. This comes after the company received tax abatement in 2017 for $12.6 million in growth.
Specializing in manufacturing cut-to-length steel tubes for various applications, T&B has hired 103 employees, 16 of them Gary residents. The City Council wants more Gary people hired, so much so that Council President Ronald Brewer, D-at-large, amended the abatement ordinance to mandate that T&B fill those 10 slots with Garyites.
“We want all the new employees to be Gary residents,” Brewer said, after which council members passed the amendment 8-0.
Jack Jones, president of T&B, said he prefers to hire local residents, to help the local economy.
“I prefer a Gary resident,” Jones said, adding he does not discriminate and he would now face the challenge of hiring a Gary person over someone potentially more qualified.
Councilwoman Rebecca L. Wyatt, D-1st, noted from a business perspective, it might not be possible to mandate hires, especially if these are specialty jobs.
Noting that T&B has improved the area and is a “benefit to our city,” Wyatt said. “We have to welcome businesses, and sometimes we have to give abatements to induce them.”
Brewer countered, saying in a city as large as Gary, there should be persons with specialized skills.
Several public remonstrators spoke against abatement, also charging that T&B has not hired enough local people.
Brewer said the council would follow up in six months with T&B’s hirings. Councilwoman Mary Brown, D-3rd, supported the follow-up.
“The onus is on us to make sure the things we said get done,” Brown said. “We have to make sure it happens.”
The ordinance passed 7-1, with LaVetta Sparks-Wade, D-6th, dissenting.
Afterward, Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said she would work with the council and T&B on the local hirings. In addition, city staff said they would post the job openings in more media and websites for greater visibility.
In other business, the council approved the following by 8-0 votes:
- Detrick Curtis of Merrillville received zoning approval to open a used car lot and auto repair shop at 1100 Virginia St.
- Anita Streeter received zoning approval to open a day care center at 744 Kentucky St. The facility will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will have off-street parking, Streeter told the council.
- Freeman-Wilson received approval to move $12,000 in Community Development Block Grant money from maintenance to the salary for the executive director of the women’s shelter.
- The mayor also received council approval of the annual budget for the city’s recycling department. This budget, Freeman-Wilson said, would allow for the purchase of large recycling bins.