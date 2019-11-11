HOBART — City officials are backing a project to establish a new apartment facility for low-income veterans.
Multiple Hobart panels have approved various requests associated with A Safe Haven’s $11 million facility planned for its property at 7930 Iowa St. in the Silverstone area.
The organization is now seeking a tax abatement for the 75-unit facility, and the matter received initial approval from the City Council on Wednesday.
A public hearing has been scheduled to take place during the panel’s Dec. 4 session, and the council could take final action on the abatement following the hearing.
In addition to the tax abatement, the council has been willing to assist the project in other ways.
The council in January adopted a resolution indicating Hobart would serve as a conduit to issue bonds for the development.
When the bond process is finalized, Hobart would not obligated to pay off the bonds. Funding generated by the project will be used to make bond payments.
Brian Rowland, a co-founder of A Safe Haven, said preliminary work could start within the coming months to clear the land for the new building.
He expects construction of the facility to begin in the spring.
Earlier this year, officials had hoped the groundbreaking would have taken place this fall, but that was moved back while planning continues for the project.
When A Safe Haven has gone before city panels, many have indicated the facility is expected to bring a variety of benefits to the community.
The most significant is serving homeless and disabled veterans who can’t afford to live independently.
Services available in the apartment complex will help veterans in need become self-sufficient and find employment.
Officials also believe the project could attract more development in the Silverstone area.