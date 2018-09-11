VALPARAISO — Amid squabbling over the square footage claimed for a property tax exemption at 15 Franklin St., which houses Porter County’s child support office, another question has arisen: Should the exemption be granted in the first place?
“The statute is not as clear as you would want,” said said Robert Schwerd, attorney for the Porter County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.
One clause in state law trumps the other, he said.
Schwerd’s comments came Monday after board member Scott Williams urged the board to act on the request for a tax exemption despite the request for a continuance.
“All along I thought it was a square footage issue,” Williams said.
An August 2016 application for a property tax exemption said the prosecutor’s office occupies 3,972 square feet of the total 9,525 square feet in the building, for a 42 percent exemption. Earlier, the board had granted a 37 percent exemption.
The latest request, filed Aug. 31, seeks an exemption based on 46 percent of the land and 42 percent of the building.
Board chairman Nick Sommer said Monday the board would follow its precedent and grant a single continuance. That puts the hearing on the controversial lease on Oct. 29.
"They need to be prepared," Sommer said.
The lease became controversial this year after County Attorney Scott McClure found out about an extension while researching space needs for the old jail at 157 S. Franklin, which the county purchased earlier this year. He hadn’t known the lease was extended at a Board of Commissioners meeting in 2014 and doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2024.
Rent is scheduled to increase next year.
Some County Council members, including Dan Whitten, D-At-large, said they approved the purchase of the old jail with the understanding that the child support office would be moved, eliminating the need to pay rent.
Whitten and others questioned the tax exemption, prompting a new review by the appeals board.
Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder visited the building with a tape measure this summer and said no more than 3,200 square feet should be considered for exemption.
A request dated Aug. 31 claims 42 percent of the building is leased to the child support office and seeks a 42 percent reduction in the assessment on which property taxes for the building are calculated.
“Honestly, I wish I’d never heard the address of 15 Franklin,” Snyder said Monday.