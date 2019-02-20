INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House voted 95-1 Tuesday to incentivize the growth of the Digital Crossroads of America Data Center on Hammond's lakeshore.
House Bill 1405, which now goes to the Senate, exempts data center equipment and most electricity used at the facility from business personal property tax as well as the state's 7 percent sales tax, on the condition that the data center developer invests up to $150 million in the project within five years.
The incentives are designed to encourage the data center, currently planned as a $40 million, 105,000-square-foot project at the site of the former State Line Generating Plant, to grow into a $200 million campus with 400,000 square feet of lake-cooled data storage.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Indiana almost certainly will recoup at least some of the incentive funds through sales and employment growth at data center suppliers, which would not be tax-exempt, and other "ripple effect" developments.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, shepherded the legislation through the House as part of a bipartisan effort to make "our state competitive in an emerging arena."
It was co-sponsored by state Reps. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond; Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; and Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago.
Jackson said there's no doubt the Hammond data center project will have a positive impact on all of Indiana, in addition to the Region, as the Hoosier state embraces a growing industry that employs cutting edge technology.
She also noted that the Hammond incentive legislation provides tax benefits for similar data center projects throughout the state.
The Senate is set to begin its independent assessment of the measure sometime in March or early April.