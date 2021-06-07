Tax caps reduce Hobart levy by $2 million

HOBART — The city is feeling the effects of the state’s circuit breaker system.

An Indiana Department of Local Government Finance circuit breaker report for 2021 shows the city’s certified levy at about $19.8 million. After factoring in the circuit breaker, the levy is at about $17.5 million.

“The fact that we’re going to lose in excess of $2 million out of our $19 (million) is a pretty significant hit,” City Councilman Dave Vinzant said.

He said not all area municipalities are experiencing the same financial effect as Hobart.

“As a percentage-wise, we’re one of the most severely hit communities out there in Lake County,” he said. “There are lots of communities that I thought were impacted by the circuit breaker (but) that have no impact whatsoever, at least not this year.”

The state’s circuit breaker system caps the taxes that can be collected from any parcel at 1% of the assessed value of homestead properties, 2% of agricultural land and 3% of commercial properties.