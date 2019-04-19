Tax incentives for Hammond data center advance to governor for final approval

INDIANAPOLIS — State tax incentives designed to support the growth of the Digital Crossroads of America Data Center on Hammond's lakeshore are on the verge of being enacted into law.
The Indiana House and Senate both accepted Thursday conference committee revisions to House Enrolled Act 1405, sending the legislation to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for final approval.
The measure exempts data center equipment and most electricity used at the facility from business personal property tax, as well as the state's 7 percent sales tax, on the condition that the data center developer invest up to $150 million in the project within five years.
The conference committee clarified precisely which equipment qualifies for the tax exemption, and deleted a provision added by the Senate mandating that 75 percent of data center construction material and labor be sourced through Indiana vendors.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, is confident the data center developer still will "Buy Indiana."
But he said putting the 75 percent requirement into state law would require a "giant bureaucracy" at the Department of Revenue to track purchases.
"If they do 74.9872% are you going to say no?" Soliday asked. "It just is unadministerable."
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, was among eight lawmakers, all Democrats, to vote against the measure.
She said the Buy Indiana mandate was needed to ensure Hoosiers build the Hammond data center, and not workers from Illinois.
The legislation also was opposed by Region state Reps. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer; Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and Chuck Moseley, D-Portage.
A data center is a facility where technology companies and other businesses store massive amounts of data, either as a back-up to their on-site equipment or to better serve users accessing videos, games, cloud computing or other online services.
The Hammond data center is planned as a $40 million, 105,000-square-foot project at the site of the former State Line Generating Plant.
But Tom Dakich, the Merrillville native developing the Hammond data center, said the tax incentives could help the facility grow into a $200 million campus with 400,000 square feet of lake-cooled data storage.
The legislation also provides similar tax incentives to encourage other data centers to locate elsewhere in the state.