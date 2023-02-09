Local units of governments across Indiana, including schools and libraries, would see their projected tax collections shrink in 2024 and beyond, under legislation advancing at the Statehouse.

House Bill 1499 aims to provide tax relief to Hoosier homeowners potentially facing soaring tax bills because of significant increases in the assessed valuation of their properties in recent years.

To that end, the measure would reduce the 1% maximum tax liability on residential properties to 0.95% in 2024 and 0.975% in 2025.

It also would temporarily adjust the value of a variety of homeowner and renter tax credits and deductions to enable Hoosiers to keep more of their money.

The full amount of taxpayer savings and the precise financial impact on local units of government has not yet been calculated by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

But Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, the sponsor of the measure and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said the revenue reductions are coming off an estimated $800 million in growth associated with rising property values, so local governments won't be losing any money they now have.

For 2023, "it goes through the roof the amount (of taxes) they're going to collect," Thompson said. "This is a decrease in the increase."

Still, Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, said there's no denying that this proposal will reduce the resources available to local units of government for investment in people and programs serving Hoosiers.

"It's not even a tax shift, it's a loss," Porter said.

The Republican-controlled Ways and Means Committee voted 18-6 Thursday to advance the proposal to the full House for further review and a decision on sending it to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Thompson and Porter acknowledged that the measure is likely to change many times before the General Assembly adjourns for the year April 29, with lawmakers tweaking the tax provisions as they learn more about the needs of local governments and Hoosier taxpayers.

"This bill has a long way to go," Porter said.

