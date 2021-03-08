Tax revenue growth, federal aid may boost bottom line of new state budget

While the $278.4 million in February state income tax revenue topped expectations by $90.6 million, or 48.3%, after also beating the January target by $148.8 million, or 21.4%, income tax payments attributable to employee payroll withholding — as opposed to quarterly payments from high earners or investors — was $36.8 million less than projected for February, and down $33.7 million compared to February 2020, according to the State Budget Agency.

In addition, the State Budget Agency said the late opening of this year's income tax filing season means Indiana has yet to pay an estimated $130 million in income tax refunds that normally would have gone back to Hoosiers by this point of the year.

“As more returns are processed, refunds could increase above monthly estimates starting in March and converge back towards the projected trend on a fiscal year-to-date basis,” the State Budget Agency said.

“Overall, fiscal year-to-date collections over the coming months and particularly between April and June will provide a better perspective as the timing of payments and refunds becomes less of a factor.”