Tax sale bill passes first Senate committee hurdle

The proposal would prohibit a person who is delinquent on personal property taxes or subject to a property tax judgment from bidding or participating at a tax sale.

The ban would also apply to business entities, such as a limited liability corporation, either directly created by the individual, or when the individual is connected to the entity — either as a member, employee, shareholder, agent, partner or attorney.

Under the proposed bill, fraudulent bidders who knowingly provide false information during the tax sale process would face a criminal misdemeanor charge punishable by up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Over the years, the Lake County auditor tax sale department has worked diligently to stop people taking advantage of the system.

If approved, this statute will incorporate some of the local tax sale rules that the auditor has suggested and the Lake County Council has instituted by local ordinance here.

The proposed state law comes on the heels of the Lake County Commissioners unanimously approving a rewrite of the county's tax sale rules the past summer. The goal is to prevent straw purchasers, tax scofflaws and other unwelcome bidders from participating.