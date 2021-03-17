 Skip to main content
Tax sale reforms one step closer to becoming law
urgent
Tax sale reforms one step closer to becoming law

Lake County property tax sale

Bidders participate in a 2009 tax sale at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point.

 John Luke, file, The Times

State lawmakers are continuing to tinker with legislation aimed at excluding so-called bad actors from participating in the tax sale process in Lake County and across Indiana.

Senate Bill 28 would explicitly prohibit individuals who owe tax debts from bidding on properties at county tax sales and also bar ineligible bidders from hiding behind a business or corporate entity to acquire tax sale properties.

On Wednesday, the House Local Government Committee agreed to enforce that provision by requiring every tax sale bidder acknowledge, under penalty of perjury, they are aware of the bidding eligibility standards and agree to abide by them.

In addition, the revised legislation now provides that ineligible bidders who nevertheless make purchases at a tax sale may have their acquisitions forfeited and lose some or all of the money they paid for them.

At the same time, if an ineligible bidder is not discovered until after the tax sale process is complete, and the property already has been sold to an unconnected buyer, then the property will not be taken back. Though the ineligible bidder still may be subject to fines and penalties.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said he expects these reforms will help attract buyers who intend to actually redeem tax sale properties and get them back on the regular tax rolls.

Lake County and other Indiana local governments routinely auction properties whose owners are behind on tax payments to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enable winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

But each year people who already are behind on their taxes attempt to game the system, especially in Lake County, leading to thousands of properties constantly churning through tax sale after tax sale due to still unpaid taxes.

The committee chairman, state Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, said “there’s clearly a need” for this measure, and he believes Niemeyer and state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, “have threaded all the needles.”

The panel voted 11-0 to send the legislation to the full House, which could approve it as soon as next week. If the Senate then consents to the House changes it would go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

A second proposal, Senate Bill 35, restoring some accidentally deleted procedures for how the Lake County Council and Lake County Commissioners operate, also was unanimously endorsed by the committee.

