Tax sale reforms one step closer to becoming law

State lawmakers are continuing to tinker with legislation aimed at excluding so-called bad actors from participating in the tax sale process in Lake County and across Indiana.

Senate Bill 28 would explicitly prohibit individuals who owe tax debts from bidding on properties at county tax sales and also bar ineligible bidders from hiding behind a business or corporate entity to acquire tax sale properties.

On Wednesday, the House Local Government Committee agreed to enforce that provision by requiring every tax sale bidder acknowledge, under penalty of perjury, they are aware of the bidding eligibility standards and agree to abide by them.

In addition, the revised legislation now provides that ineligible bidders who nevertheless make purchases at a tax sale may have their acquisitions forfeited and lose some or all of the money they paid for them.

At the same time, if an ineligible bidder is not discovered until after the tax sale process is complete, and the property already has been sold to an unconnected buyer, then the property will not be taken back. Though the ineligible bidder still may be subject to fines and penalties.