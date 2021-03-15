Teachers, school personnel now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at all Indiana sites

Hoosier teachers and school personnel — of any age — are now eligible to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any immunization site in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Health updated the state's ourshot.in.gov website Monday to allow educators to register for the vaccine, alongside Hoosiers age 50 and up, health care workers, first responders, nursing home residents and staff, and adults invited to get the vaccine due to a specific health condition.

Eligible individuals also can call 211 to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb last week said Indiana is deviating from its age-based vaccine distribution plan and moving educators to the front of the line at the direction of Democratic President Joe Biden, whose administration has made vaccinating teachers a priority and controls the distribution of vaccine supplies.

"We were using data to drive all our decisions about those who were most at risk," Holcomb said. "The administration, our federal partners, have said you need to add teachers in to any site — so we will do that."

