 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teachers, school personnel now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at all Indiana sites
alert top story urgent

Teachers, school personnel now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at all Indiana sites

{{featured_button_text}}
Merrillville, Indiana

Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Jan. 11 at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Hoosier teachers and school personnel — of any age — are now eligible to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any immunization site in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Health updated the state's ourshot.in.gov website Monday to allow educators to register for the vaccine, alongside Hoosiers age 50 and up, health care workers, first responders, nursing home residents and staff, and adults invited to get the vaccine due to a specific health condition.

Eligible individuals also can call 211 to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb last week said Indiana is deviating from its age-based vaccine distribution plan and moving educators to the front of the line at the direction of Democratic President Joe Biden, whose administration has made vaccinating teachers a priority and controls the distribution of vaccine supplies.

"We were using data to drive all our decisions about those who were most at risk," Holcomb said. "The administration, our federal partners, have said you need to add teachers in to any site — so we will do that."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Previously, Indiana teachers who did not meet the state's minimum eligibility age only could be vaccinated against the coronavirus through a federal vaccine distribution program by making an appointment directly with retail pharmacies located in many Meijer, Walmart and Kroger stores.

That option remains available.

At the same time, educators and other eligible individuals now can schedule a vaccine appointment at any of 453 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service.

In Northwest Indiana, there are 21 immunization sites in Lake County, six in Porter County, eight in LaPorte County, one in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine. Proof of eligibility and Indiana residency may be required before a vaccine is administered.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Electric cars on way, but buyers may not be ready

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts