INDIANAPOLIS — A divided Indiana House opted for technology over transparency Tuesday in deciding how Hoosiers should receive public notice for sheriff's sales of foreclosed properties.
House Bill 1212, which was approved 62-34 and now goes to the Senate, eliminates mandatory newspaper publication of sheriff's sale notices, and instead requires the listings be posted on a sheriff's office or county government website.
The sponsor of the measure, state Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, said the change will modernize the state's public notice system, while also eliminating the widely variable cost of placing sheriff's sale ads in local newspapers throughout the state.
“It's time to bring Indiana into the 21st century and meet people where they are located, and that is online,” McNamara said.
She noted, in response to a question by state Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, that the legislation does not prohibit a county sheriff from continuing to place foreclosure sale notices in a local newspaper or from purchasing a display ad directing newspaper readers to listings on a sheriff's office website.
But McNamara believes if the measure is enacted, few sheriffs will keep doing things the way they are now because most sheriff's sale purchasers already get all their property information online.
“The person we're talking about here is not the neighbor across the street who is bidding on these homes, it's the bankers,” she said.
State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, a regular sheriff's sale participant, said that is far from his experience.
Borders said in Greene County most people attending a sheriff's sale are carrying the local newspaper, clearly have looked through the listings and often highlighted the properties they intend to bid on.
“If you look at the statistics at the unique users of the government websites, no matter what it is, it is just abysmal compared to the people that read their local newspapers,” Borders said.
State Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, also pointed out that a sheriff's sale listing in a newspaper may be the only way a homeowner learns that he or she has been financially scammed by a relative or a third-party and that their property is at risk.
In addition, Austin said the measure ultimately shifts the cost of the newspaper notices from those purchasing sheriff's sale properties to the sheriff's offices, whose employees will have to compile, post, maintain and archive the “free” online sale record in accordance with numerous regulations.
That's all right with state Rep. Kevin Mahan, R-Hartford City, the former sheriff of Blackford County.
In his experience, ordinary citizens rarely purchase properties at a sheriff's sale, and making those who read the listings seek them out online isn't too much to ask to reduce government spending.
“I am all about transparency, and we need to continue to have transparency,” Mahan said. “But folks, times are a-changing.”