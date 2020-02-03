Testing 'hold harmless' for Indiana schools and teachers headed to governor

Hoosier schools and teachers are set to win a two-year "hold harmless" from the negative consequences in Indiana law tied to poor student performance on the state's new standardized exam, known as ILEARN.
The Indiana House voted 90-0 Monday to advance Senate Enrolled Act 2 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has promised to sign it into law.
It passed the Senate 49-0 last month.
Under the plan, schools will be assigned the A-F letter grade they received during the 2017-18 school year for both its 2018-19 and 2019-20 accountability rating, unless the school otherwise earned a better grade.
Without the hold harmless, more than half the schools in the state would have received a D or F rating — in an election year — and numerous educators would be ineligible for performance pay awards that partially are linked to student test results.
Holcomb initially recommended the hold harmless in September after he learned the ILEARN pass rate had plummeted compared to the state's former standardized test, known as ISTEP.
Records subsequently released by the Indiana Department of Education show barely in 1 in 3 Hoosier students earned passing scores on both the ILEARN math and English exams.
"Schools and teachers are still getting used to the new ILEARN format and a two-year hold harmless will help ease the transition," said state Rep. Dale DeVon, R-Granger.
"Every day, Hoosier educators are putting in tremendous work teaching the next generation, and it is unfair to put their evaluation scores at risk while they adjust to the new test."