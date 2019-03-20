INDIANAPOLIS — County coroners are set to gain a fifth option for officially confirming the identity of a dead body, as well as a new tool for finding the next of kin.
House Enrolled Act 1084 authorizes coroners to positively identify a corpse by matching the unique serial number of a surgically inserted medical device, such as a pacemaker or breast implants, with the manufacturer's record of who received the device.
Many coroners already informally do so when confronted with an unknown corpse. However, under current law, the identification of a dead body only is valid if confirmed by fingerprints, DNA, dental records or recognition by an immediate family member.
The fifth identification option was supported by the Indiana Coroners Association.
It passed the Senate 48-0 on Wednesday after previously clearing the House 97-1 in January. The sponsors included state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the measure into law.
The Senate also voted to send the governor House Enrolled Act 1280, permitting coroners to access the voluntary emergency contact database maintained by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and currently used exclusively by police to alert a friend or family member when a participating motorist is killed or seriously injured on the roads.
That proposal, also co-sponsored by Randolph, was approved 48-0 by the Senate, 96-1 in the House and likely will be signed into law.