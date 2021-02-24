Thaddeus Jones declares victory in Calumet City mayoral primary; incumbent Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush does not concede

"Everyone knows the story of what I've been through," he added. "We have been through one of the hardest legal fights to make sure votes have been counted.

"I want to thank Mayor Michelle for what she's done in Calumet City, but I also want to thank the process."

Jones noted that he was the first black alderman elected in Calumet City in 1997. He served until 2017, and has been a state representative since 2011.

According to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, Calumet City's population is 74% black, 15% Hispanic or Latino and 10% white.

"I will be a mayor for everyone," Jones said. "I will reach across to all voters, even those who didn't vote for me."

Jones said his top priorities will include: revitalizing River Oaks Center, Calumet City's longtime shopping hub; bringing new housing to a city where he says no new homes have been built in 36 years; and fighting crime.

Markiewicz Qualkinbush said in a statement she is taking a wait-and-see approach to the results: