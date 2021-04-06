Thaddeus Jones is apparent winner in bid to become Calumet City's first black mayor

State Rep. Thaddeus Jones' goal of becoming the first black mayor in Calumet City history appeared to have been realized as results slowly trickled in for Tuesday's general election.
Jones, who won a hard-fought Democratic primary race in February against 18-year incumbent Michelle Markiewicz-Qualkinbush, faced token opposition in the general election from write-in candidate Tony Quiroz.
With 23 of 24 precincts reporting, Jones had 1,999 votes among 2,521 ballots cast.
Running unopposed for reelection in Calumet City were Clerk Nyota Figgs and Treasurer Gerald "Gerry" Tarka. All seven aldermanic candidates also ran unopposed: Michael Navarrete (1st Ward), Monet Wilson (2nd), DeAndre Tillman (3rd), Ramonde Williams (4th), DeJuan Gardner (5th), James "JR" Patton (6th) and Anthony Smith (7th).
With three of four precincts reporting in Burnham, incumbent Mayor Robert Polk was leading Burnham School District 154.5 board member Antwon Russell by a margin of about 59% to 41%.
Polk's running mates also were leading: Lus Chavez for clerk, and John Cap, Travis Claybrooks and Christopher Hodges for trustee. Also running were John Hajduch for clerk and Jasmyne Peters for trustee.
With 19 of 21 precincts reporting in Lansing, Village Voice Party candidates Brian Hardy, Lionel "Leo" Valencia and Micaela Smith were leading in the race for three seats on the village board. Independent Dr. Maureen Grady-Perovich was in fourth place.
Incumbent Mayor Patty Eidam and Clerk Vivian Payne ran unopposed in Lansing.
In Lynwood, current trustee Jada Curry, who ousted incumbent Mayor Eugene Williams in the February Democratic primary, was running unopposed along with Clerk Karen Wingfield-Bond and trustee candidates Randall Blakey, Ramonda "R.M." Clark and David Lilly.
In other local mayoral races:
- Tiffany Henyard, who ousted incumbent Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers in the February Democratic primary, was leading independent Ronnie Burge by about 82% to 18% with all 19 precincts reporting.
- Incumbent Glenwood Mayor Ronald Gardiner had about 62% of the vote in a three-way race with Edward Hadnott (22%) and Miriam Slaughter (16%) with all eight precincts reporting.
- Incumbent Mayor Derrick Burgess was leading a three-way race in Sauk Village with 53% to 31% for Debra "Debbie" Williams and 15% for Lynda Washington with all eight precincts reporting.
Incumbent mayors running unopposed were South Holland's Don DeGraff and Riverdale's Lawrence Jackson.
Winning spots on the Thornton Fractional District 215 school board without opposition were Andrea Ballard, Richard Dust, Diana Jackson and Marcie Wilson.
Because of late openings, Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough received a court order to extend voting an extra hour until 8 p.m. in 30 suburban precincts, including several in Lansing, Burnham and Calumet City.
Precincts that remained open late included:
- Thornton Township 12, at Ehlinger Brothers VFW Post 141, 664 Hirsch Ave., Calumet City.
- Thornton Township 16, 51, 56 and 65, at Calvin Coolidge School, 17845 Henry St., Lansing.
- Thornton 99, Burnham Community Center, 14020 Torrence Ave., Burnham.