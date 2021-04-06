Thaddeus Jones is apparent winner in bid to become Calumet City's first black mayor

State Rep. Thaddeus Jones' goal of becoming the first black mayor in Calumet City history appeared to have been realized as results slowly trickled in for Tuesday's general election.

Jones, who won a hard-fought Democratic primary race in February against 18-year incumbent Michelle Markiewicz-Qualkinbush, faced token opposition in the general election from write-in candidate Tony Quiroz.

With 23 of 24 precincts reporting, Jones had 1,999 votes among 2,521 ballots cast.

Running unopposed for reelection in Calumet City were Clerk Nyota Figgs and Treasurer Gerald "Gerry" Tarka. All seven aldermanic candidates also ran unopposed: Michael Navarrete (1st Ward), Monet Wilson (2nd), DeAndre Tillman (3rd), Ramonde Williams (4th), DeJuan Gardner (5th), James "JR" Patton (6th) and Anthony Smith (7th).

With three of four precincts reporting in Burnham, incumbent Mayor Robert Polk was leading Burnham School District 154.5 board member Antwon Russell by a margin of about 59% to 41%.

Polk's running mates also were leading: Lus Chavez for clerk, and John Cap, Travis Claybrooks and Christopher Hodges for trustee. Also running were John Hajduch for clerk and Jasmyne Peters for trustee.