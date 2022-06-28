Thaddeus Jones wins Democratic primary in Illinois' 29th House District

Incumbent Illinois State Rep. Thaddeus Jones easily won renomination Tuesday for a sixth term representing the 29th District.

Jones, who also is mayor of Calumet City, was leading challenger Monet Wilson, who is a Calumet City alderwoman, in unofficial results by a margin of about 78% to 21% with 57 of 58 precincts reporting in the Democratic primary.

The district stretches from Chicago's Far South Side to the far south suburbs.

With no Republican candidate in the district, Jones is essentially assured of winning the November general election.

"We worked hard," Jones said Tuesday night. "We wanted to make sure the voters understand the 29th District is healthy. We still have programs we want to implement for our youth and our seniors."

Jones is looking forward to a special legislative session Gov. J.B. Pritzker has promised to call in the coming weeks to further bolster access to abortion in Illinois in the wake of last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

While that is a priority for Jones, he added, "We want to address pocketbook issues" in the special session as well. "We're right around the corner from a recession."

Two other incumbent Democratic state representatives whose districts include parts of Calumet City and Lansing were unopposed in the Democratic primary: Marcus C. Evans Jr. (33rd) and Nicholas "Nick" Smith (34th). Evans will also be unopposed in November, while Smith will face Frederick L. Walls, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Running unopposed in Illinois Senate primaries locally were incumbent Democrats Napoleon B. Harris III (15th) and Elgie R. Sims Jr. (17th). Neither will have a Republican opponent in November.

Jones and Harris were locked in a tight battle for Thornton Township Democratic Committeeman with three other candidates trailing.

In contested Democratic primary races in Cook County, incumbent Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Sheriff Thomas J. Dart and Assessor Fritz Kaegi were leading challengers Richard Boykin, Noland Rivera and Kari K. Steel.

Elsewhere, Pritzker easily won renomination for a second term against nominal opposition and will face State Sen. Darren Bailey, who held a substantial lead in the six-way Republican gubernatorial primary. Bailey was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the campaign's closing days.

U.S. Rep. Donna Kelly was unopposed in the 2nd District primary and will face one of three Republicans — Thomas Lynch, Ashley Ramos or Shane Cultra — in November.

