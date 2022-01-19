The mastodon may become Indiana's official state fossil

State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said making the mastodon the official state fossil will encourage Indiana schoolchildren to learn more about the beasts that once walked where they walk and may even be resting right under their feet.

He said the designation also could spur museums across the state to display more mastodon bones and to sell t-shirts and other souvenirs touting the mastodon as Indiana's official fossil.

Michigan is the only other state to have the mastodon as its state fossil. Five other states, including Nebraska, have designated the similar mammoth, or wooly mammoth, as their state fossil.

The state fossil of Illinois is a Tully monster, a small worm-like creature with up to eight sharp teeth that lived some 300 million years ago in muddy waters in what today is part of Grundy County, Illinois.

Indiana's mastodon legislation next goes to the full House for a decision on advancing it to the Senate, and then potentially to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.