Porter County Administration Center
Porter County Administration Center is shown during a summer sunset.

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — A planned development in Union Township has changed its name after a spat with the Aberdeen homeowners association.

The Prairie at Aberdeen wants to be known as simply The Prairie.

The Porter County Plan Commission approved the change on Wednesday, subject to approval next month by the Board of Commissioners.

Attorney William Ferngren, representing the Prairie’s developer, said the Aberdeen property owners association wanted architectural control over the proposed subdivision.

The result is not only that the proposed subdivision’s name will change but also that Aberdeen amenities will not be automatically available to The Prairie’s residents.

In other business, the Plan Commission gave its blessing to plans to move Tudor Design Center to 401 E. U.S. 30 in Washington Township.

The store won’t have outside storage, unlike the previous business at that site, attorney Russ Millbranth said.

“This is a great opportunity for us to get this site cleaned up and for her (Jan Tudor’s) business to grow,” County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.

