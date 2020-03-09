Third Indiana coronavirus case shuts down elementary school for 1 month

That person, along with the state's first coronavirus case in Indianapolis, caught the virus after traveling to Boston in late February for a biotechnology company conference, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

After the first case was confirmed Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb immediately issued an executive order declaring a public health emergency, which he said will put Indiana in prime position to access federal funds and other support needed to respond to the infection.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The governor's order designates the State Department of Health as the lead agency to coordinate Indiana's coronavirus response, directs all state and local health officials, first responders and hospitals to cooperate with the state health agency, and tasks state officials with securing any available resources to combat COVID-19.

Holcomb also urged Hoosiers to take steps to stay informed about coronavirus, but to otherwise continue going about their daily lives.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as shaking hands, and touching an object with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.