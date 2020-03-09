Third Indiana coronavirus case shuts down elementary school for 1 month

An Indiana elementary school is shutting down for one month after a student tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Officials at the Avon Community School Corp. in suburban Indianapolis said they were notified Sunday night by the Hendricks County Health Department that a student at Hickory Elementary has the virus.
The school district immediately declared Monday an e-learning day for all of its nearly 10,000 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.
In accordance with a recommendation by the county health department, Hickory Elementary additionally will be closed for two weeks, followed by the district's two-week spring break period, with classes at Hickory resuming April 6, according to the school district.
"It is our intent to provide our Hickory students with ongoing learning opportunities, which may include e-learning and other experiences," officials said in a post on the Hickory Elementary website.
The school district did not detail how the student was infected by coronavirus, citing a federal law requiring the district to keep student medical information confidential.
However, the second Hoosier infected with coronavirus, who also was identified Sunday, is an adult who lives in the same county.
That person, along with the state's first coronavirus case in Indianapolis, caught the virus after traveling to Boston in late February for a biotechnology company conference, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
After the first case was confirmed Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb immediately issued an executive order declaring a public health emergency, which he said will put Indiana in prime position to access federal funds and other support needed to respond to the infection.
The governor's order designates the State Department of Health as the lead agency to coordinate Indiana's coronavirus response, directs all state and local health officials, first responders and hospitals to cooperate with the state health agency, and tasks state officials with securing any available resources to combat COVID-19.
Holcomb also urged Hoosiers to take steps to stay informed about coronavirus, but to otherwise continue going about their daily lives.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as shaking hands, and touching an object with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.
Health officials recommend Hoosiers protect themselves by frequently washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and frequently cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces that are repeatedly touched.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
Health care providers with a patient experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, or individuals with a fever, cough and shortness of breath who recently traveled to a place where coronavirus is prevalent, are urged to contact the ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center at 317-233-7125 or 317-233-1325, or by email at epiresource@isdh.in.gov.
